Honor 7X to launch exclusively on Amazon in December; pre-registrations have begun

Honor is planning to launch the Honor 7X in December in India. The date of the launch of the smartphone has not been confirmed yet but the company has opened the registration for the phone on its website and on Amazon India.

Honor 7X has already been launched in China and comes at a price tag of CNY 1,700 (around Rs 17,000) for the 64 GB variant and the 128 GB variant costs CNY 2,000 (around Rs 20,000).

The Chinese variant of the smartphone comes with a 5.93-inch, 18:9 ratio display with a screen resolution of 1080x2160 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core Kirin 659 processor paired with the Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The smartphone features a dual-camera set-up and comes with a 16 MP and 2 MP sensor on the rear side of the device and an 8 MP selfie camera.

Honor 7X comes with 4 GB RAM and a 3,3340 mAh battery. It has a USB type-C connector and comes with hybrid SIM card slots which can accommodate two nano-SIM cards. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The company is offering exciting prizes to few lucky customers who pre-register for the device. The offer includes a trip to seven destinations for seven buyers, ten customers to get Honor 7X devices for free, 150 to get powerbanks and 850 to get earphones.