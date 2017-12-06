You are here:
Honor 7X launched for India: Here is how it compares with Xiaomi Mi A1, Nokia 6, Lenovo K8 Note and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

News-analysis Kshitij Pujari Dec, 06 2017 11:46:02 IST

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has unveiled the Honor 7X for the global market at a launch event in London on 5 December. For the Indian market, the price of the Honor 7x will be Rs 12,999 for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant. The device will go on sale exclusively on Amazon India starting from 7 December.

The Huawei Honor 7X. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

We had received the Honor 7X earlier and have put out our first impressions of the device which you can check out here.

As far as the specifications go, the Honor 7X has a 5.93-inch Full HD+ LCD display sporting a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels thanks to its 18:9 aspect ratio.

On the hardware front, the device has a Huawei-made HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC clocked at 2.36 GHz with an octa-core architecture. Along with this, as mentioned earlier, there are two RAM and storage variants of 3GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, both of which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card. The device runs on Android 7.1 Nougat along with Huawei's custom EMUI 5.1.

The 18:9 display looks sharp and was bright enough indoors. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

In the optics department, the Honor 7X has a dual 16 MP + 2 MP camera setup with LED flash and the front of the phone has an 8 MP front-facing sensor. The fingerprint sensor of the device is placed at the back below the dual-camera unit.

In terms of connectivity options, 4G+, 4G, 3G and 2G bands along with Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi Direct, microUSB v2.0 and dual-SIM slots. The device is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery and will be available in Black, Blue, Gold and Red colours.

That double barrell camera sure looks serious. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Along with the dual-camera system on the back and the affordable price tag, it seems that the phone has quite a few devices in its crosshairs. Among the list of those devices, we decided that the Xiaomi Mi A1, Nokia 6, Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K8 Note seemed to be worthy competitors.

Although all of the devices lack the full-screen display of the Honor 7X, the hardware present in all of them is quite the same. In fact, all the devices mentioned below (with the exception of the Redmi Note 4) have a dual-camera system as well. The devices (except for Nokia 6) also have the same design element of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Let's see how does the Honor 7X stack up against the competition. It is worth noting, however, that these smartphones are being currently compared based on their specification on paper. Real-world tests should follow soon.

Smartphone Honor 7X Xiaomi Mi A1 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lenovo K8 Note Nokia 6
Display Size (inch) 5.93 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2160 1,080 x 1,920 1,080 x 1,920 1,080 x 1,920 1,080 x 1,920
Pixel Density (PPI) 407 403 401 401 403
Display Type IPS LCD LTPS IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 155.4x75.8x7.3 151x76x8.5 154.5x75.9x8.5 154 x 75.8 x 7.9
Weight (gm) 165 165 165 180 169
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Micro, Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 659 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Mediatek Helio X23 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Deca-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x Cortex-A53 @ 2.3 GHz & 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.7 GHz 8x Cortex-A53 @ 2.0 GHz 8x Cortex A53 @ 2.0 GHz 3x Cortex A72 @ 2.3 GHz, 3x Cortex A53 @ 1.85 GHz and 3x Cortex A53 @ 1.4 GHz 8x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4 GHz
GPU Mali-T830 MP2 Adreno 506 Adreno 506 Adreno 505 Adreno 505
RAM 4 GB, 3 GB 4GB 2GB,3GB,4GB 3 GB, 4 GB 3 GB, 4 GB
Ruggedness
On-Board Memory 32,64 GB 64 GB 32,64GB 32,64 GB 32,64 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 128 GB Yes, upto 256GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
Primary Camera 16 MP, f/2.9 and 2 MP, f/2.9 12 MP, f/2.2 and 12 MP, f/2.6 13MP, f/2.0 13MP, f/1.7 and 5 MP, f/1.7 16 MP, f/2.0
Optical Image Stabilization No - - No No
Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Single Camera Dual Camera Single Camera
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection Phase detection Phase detection Phase detection autofocus
Secondary Camera 8 MP 5 MP 5MP, f/2.0 13 MP, f/2.0 8 MP
Video Capture 1080p@30fps 4K 1080p 1080p 1080p@30fps
Flash LED Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED LED
OS Version Android 7.0 (Nougat) Android One 7.1.2 Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android Nougat 7.1.1 Android Nougat 7.1.1
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.1, A2DP, EDR, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.1, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE
NFC No No No No No
Infrared No Yes Yes No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear button Yes Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Home button
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio
USB Type microUSB 2.0 Type-C Reversible connector microUSB v2.0 microUSB v2.0 microUSB 2.0
USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0
Battery (mAh) 3340 3,080 4,100 4,000 3,000
Fast charging No Yes No Yes, Turbo charging No
Colors Black, Blue, Gold, Red Black, Gold, Rose Gold Gray, Gold, Black Fine Gold, Venom Black Arte Black, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper
Prices in India Rs 12,999 Rs 14,999  Rs 11,999 13,999 Rs 14,999

 


Published Date: Dec 06, 2017 11:37 am | Updated Date: Dec 06, 2017 11:46 am

