HMD Global releases software update including November security patch for Nokia 6

HMD Global, keeping its promises of timely updates, has released a new software update for the international edition of Nokia 6. The new software update includes the November 2017 security patch launched by Google a few weeks ago. The update is 150 MB in size.

Google released the Android November security patch on 6 November. Google released the patch levels in a staggered manner on 1, 5 and 6 November respectively. The November update includes 31 fixes which were distributed as 9 fixes on 6 November and 11 fixes each on 1 and 5 November.

According to an update on Android Headlines, the update doesn't come with any improvement apart from the security fixes. Few fixes include WLAN, GPU and camera drivers. The security patch was meant for all the devices running on Android 4.4 KitKat to Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1080x1920 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and comes with 1.4 GHz processor, Adreno 505 GPU paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The memory of the device can be expanded up to 128 GB via an external microSD card. Nokia 6 features 16 MP f/2.0 rear camera with dual-LED flash and an 8 MP f/2.0 front camera.

Connectivity options offered on the Nokia 6 include 4G LTE with VoLTE support, dual-SIM card support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS, a 3.5 mm audio jack and microUSB 2.0 with OTG support.