HMD Global has just launched the Nokia 6 (2018), the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco in the Indian market at a price of Rs 16,999, Rs 25,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively. The hardware specifications of these devices come as no surprise as the company already revealed all the details back at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

Nokia 6 (2018)

The Nokia 6 (2018) features the same design scheme as last years Nokia 6, with the exception of shifting the fingerprint sensor to the back. The display also sports the same 16:9 aspect ratio as before. As for internals, the chipset has been upgraded to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with first variant packing 32 GB internal storage along with 4 GB RAM and a second variant with 64 GB internal storage along with 4 GB RAM. It also features support for expandable storage with a microSD card up to 128 GB.

In terms of optics, the phone has a single-camera system both on the back as well as the front side of the phone. The rear has a 16 MP camera sensor and the front comes with an 8 MP camera sensor.

Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 7 Plus is Nokia's first phone to feature an 18:9 display. When it comes to internals, 7 Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 512 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The 7 Plus packs a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen along with FHD+ resolution (1080x2160 pixels) in 18:9 aspect ratio with 403 PPI pixel density.

The Nokia 7 Plus comes with 64 GB internal storage along with support to expand storage with the help of a microSD card with up to 256 GB capacity. The device comes with a dual SIM slot where the microSD card takes the second SIM slot. The company has reduced the RAM to 4 GB instead of the 6 GB that came with the Nokia 7 from last year. It sports Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

As for camera optics, the dual camera setup comes with a 12 MP camera sensor with f/1.75 aperture and a 13 MP telephoto camera sensor with a f/2.6 aperture for 2x optical zoom. HMD Global has added a dual pixel phase detection technology to the dual camera setup to improve the focusing capabilities of the camera. Selfie lovers can rejoice as the front camera shoots images at 16 MP images with f/2.0 aperture.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia's flagship smartphone, the Nokia 8 Sirocco gets a sandwiched metal chassis with two pieces of 3D curved glass on both sides. While it looks a bit outdated with the thick bezels at the top and the bottom of the display, it's the finer details here that should catch your attention.

It comes with a 5.5-inch QHD P-OLED unit that curves around the sides and features Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection against any scratches. Inside, there an 'unexpected' Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 6 GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The reason we are using the 'unexpected' word is that it is 2018 and the competition has already launched their flagship devices with Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco has a 12 MP camera sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and a 13 MP camera sensor with a telephoto lens and f/2.6 aperture on the back. The dual camera setup is accompanied by a dual tone flash. The setup does not come with optical image stabilization (OIS) which should hit hard when it comes to an already unimpressive low light performance that we noted during the review of Nokia 8. The front-facing unit gets a downgrade with a 5 MP unit as opposed to the 13 MP PDAF unit on the older Nokia 8.

Connectivity options include the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a single SIM slot for 4G LTE connectivity. Since there's glass on the back, Nokia has added Qi wireless charging technology as well, claiming that it can charge up from 0-50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Also sitting behind the back cover is a 3,260 mAh battery, which is a bump up from the older model and comes with Quick Charge. This was expected since there's more space now thanks to the bendable plastic OLED display panel.

What has also improved is the IP rating which has gone up from an IP 54 rating to an IP 67 rating, which means you can use it in the rain or a shower.