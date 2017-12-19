HMD Global has started Nokia phones beta labs for Nokia 6

HMD Global as launched its beta program, the ‘Nokia phones beta labs’ for its Nokia 6 smartphone.

This means that Nokia 6 users across the globe can enroll to get the beta version of the Android 8.0 Oreo-based update that HMD Global is working on to test for stability and bugs.

According to a report by GSMArena, the company rolled out the Oreo 8.0-based beta for Nokia 5 earlier this week. Just days after the rollout, Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global took to Twitter to announce Oreo Beta program for Nokia 6. This comes almost two months after HMD Global announced the launch of the beta program for Nokia 8 users. The company had promised that it would launch the program for Nokia 3, 5 and 6.

#Nokia6 is now joining the #AndroidOreo beta. Subscribe to #Nokiamobilebetalabs to get the update and help us to make the official release just right! https://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/78C0ywtNfa — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 19, 2017

As reported previously, the beta labs webpage does not reveal much apart from the fact that Nokia would be using feedback from beta testers to improve the final release. Joining beta labs is simple as users are required to sign up for the program after which they are required to enter the IMEI number for verification. After the verification, users should directly receive the update over-the-air within the next 12 hours.

Considering the fact that HMD Global promised the beta program for Nokia 3, we can expect the rollout of the Oreo-based ROM in coming weeks.