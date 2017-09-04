Hillary Clinton's Twitter account compromised, hackers tweeted her endorsing a social media platform

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has fallen victim to a cyberattack after she endorsed a startup that is reportedly trying to become a social media platform for her political supporters.

According to a report in Recode, Clinton, to the apparent surprise of her followers, took to Twitter late Sunday night to offer her personal endorsement of a new, relatively unknown website called Verrit.

"I'm excited to sign up for @Verrit, a media platform for the 65.8 million! Will you join me and sign up too?" she tweeted.

Peter Daou, the creator of the website, said Verrit was his attempt to create an online hub for Clinton backers so that they can find easy-to-share facts, stats and other "information you can take out to social media when you're having debates on key issues people are discussing". The "65.8 million" in Clinton's tweet is her own vote total from the 2016 presidential election.

I'm excited to sign up for @Verrit, a media platform for the 65.8 million! Will you join me and sign up too? https://t.co/bOLSMyk6bG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 3, 2017

Soon after Clinton's tweet, Verrit stopped loading, the result of a "pretty significant and sophisticated" cyberattack, Daou said. He, however, declined to share the name of his hosting company.

Last year, Evan Williams, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, had his account briefly compromised, a media report said. A group by the name of OurMine, the same group that claimed credit for compromising Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg's social media accounts on Monday, took credit for hacking Williams' account in a tweet on Wednesday, which was deleted minutes later, technology website Mashable reported on Thursday.

