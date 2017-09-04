Hewlett Packard Enterprise completes its merger with Micro Focus, to focus on hybrid IT

Britain-based software firm Micro Focus on Monday announced completion of its merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) software business to help customers maximise existing software investments and embrace innovation in Hybrid IT.

Chris Hsu, formerly COO of HPE and Executive Vice President and General Manager of HPE Software, has been appointed CEO of Micro Focus. "We are bringing together a powerful combination of technology and talent uniquely positioned to drive customer-centred innovation at enterprise scale, enabling organisations to maximise the ROI of existing software investments while embracing the new hybrid model for enterprise IT," Hsu said in a statement.

Micro Focus is designed to build, sell and support software. It delivers world-class, enterprise-scale solutions in key areas helping customers solve complex technology problems.

"We bring together software assets that deliver a high degree of value to our investors and an expansive solution portfolio to our customers so they can maximise the value of existing IT investments and adopt new technologies bridging the old and new," added Kevin Loosemore, Executive Chairman of Micro Focus.

Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co completed the spin-off of much of its software business early on Friday, closing the door on the disastrous 2011 acquisition of British firm Autonomy and narrowing the company's focus on data center hardware and software.

The enterprise software businesses, which includes the widely used ArcSight security platform, have been merged with Micro Focus International Plc, a British software company.

HPE was formed when the company once known as Hewlett-Packard split into HPE and HP Inc in November 2015. The spin-off comes as HPE adjusts to the rapid shift of corporate computing to cloud services offered by the likes of Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.

HPE aims to cater specifically to customers running services both on their own premises and in the cloud, said Ric Lewis, senior vice president of HPE's cloud software group, in an interview.

With inputs from IANS