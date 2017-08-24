Here's how you can try out the JioPhone's intelligent 'Jio Assistant' for yourself

Registrations for JioPhone are about to go live at 5.30 pm on 24 August. This means that people will be able to register and pre-order their JioPhones from that time onwards. The company has already detailed its plans for ensuring that the devices will be available in sufficient numbers. Potential customers can head to the Jio website or their MyJio app at 5.30 pm today and then add in the pin code of the area and the contact number of the user they want to buy the JioPhone for.

We have discussed the profound impact that Jio is likely to have on communication in India by empowering hundreds of thousands of people who did not have access to the internet. However, today we want to discuss a new feature known as ‘Jio Assistant’ that will come with the JioPhone. The interesting part here is that the company has already demoed the feature during RIL AGM a few weeks back. The ‘Jio assistant’ was initially assumed to be powered by Google assistant. But as soon as the company started released more information, we realised that this device will not run Android. Instead, it will run KaiOS, a Firefox OS-based micro Linux distribution, which meant that it will not be powered by Google Assistant.

Fast-forward to today, Jio has released all the details for the JioPhone, including a section where you can experience the ‘Jio Assistant’ so that you know how it works. There are four template app scenarios that Jio has shown on the website to demonstrate the capabilities of the assistant.

The first scenario consists of a user commanding ‘Jio Assistant’ to make a call whereas the second scenario showcases the Assistant's speech-to-text capabilities, where you can dictate a message. ‘Jio Assistant’ can also play music, play movies or perform basic tasks using built-in apps like ‘JioMusic’, ‘JioCinema’, and ‘Browse’.

At launch, it was announced that the Assistant will support 22 Indian languages.

Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd