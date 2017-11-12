Here are two niche categories of cinematography that can set you apart

We continue our small deviation from the usual still photography articles and concentrate on some unconventional forms of photography that have gotten more and more popular because of the amount of creativity one can imbibe in it. Let’s have a look at some techniques in this article.

1. Timelapses:

Chances are, you’ve heard of timelapses. A timelapse is a movie that’s shot at normal speed and then sped up. Usually, since there’s a ton of footage captured during shooting a normal 24 fps video, timelapses are shot frame by frame, within intervals, and then merged together to create that speeding-up effect. If you’ve seen clips of, say, a sun rising over the mountains very quickly, chances are it was a timelapse.

Time-lapses require two essential components: A camera and tripod. The latter is especially important for a few reasons. One, what you shoot will reflect in the video later on, so you must keep the camera as steady as possible to avoid having bad frames. Two, if you’re capturing a scene like a sunset or cloud movement, you’ll want to keep them within the frame. Lastly, You can set the camera on the tripod and let it do it’s work instead of constantly clicking photos yourself.

The basic procedure for shooting timelapses is more or less the same: decide the subject you want to record, go to the location, set up your camera on the tripod and set up the interval. Now, by default, some cameras might not always have an easy way to set the timelapse interval. Newer models are of course including this directly in the models, but if you’re using an older model, you can consider buying an intervalometer(that’s also helpful for astrophotography).

Of course, if you’re shooting with a smartphone, you’ve got tons and tons of apps that do the hard work for you: all you have to do is usually key in the parameters and then let the app do the work.

Once you’ve gotten all the photos, it’s not hard to find software that lets you merge all of them into a timelapse.

2. Stop-motion:

Now, stop motion is VERY similar to time-lapses, but the method of execution is slightly different. In time-lapses, the camera is simply sped up or slowed down. Stop motion is originally a method of animation used by creators. Here, you are responsible for the subject and its behavior in every frame. Stop Motion was very popularly used in old animated movies, and some people like Wes Anderson still use it extensively, as we’ve seen in his upcoming movie.

Stop motion is where you can really get creative, because most of the work is on your end as opposed to the camera’s. However, some cameras have come out with a stop motion mode as well, that lets you give your videos that animated vibe.

If you’re doing an animated scene, make sure you’ve set the scene up beforehand, as you should only be changing the main subjects and nothing else. Lock down exposure settings, have external lighting if you can that can also be controlled manually.