Here are images of the underground theatre where Apple will unveil the tenth anniversary iPhone

Apple’s 12 September event that will see the unveiling of a new iPhone as well as that of the brand new auditorium that Apple has dubbed the Steve Jobs Theatre.

The Theatre, built as an underground facility for hosting Apple’s semi-annual launch events, among other things. So far, we’ve only seen schematics of the facility, but that’s about to change.

A reader tipped MacMagazine that images of the underground facility were being uploaded to Google Maps. The publication simply had to follow up on the tip of course, and the result of all this is that we now get our first glimpse of the facility.

Bear in mind that these images were uploaded to Google Maps in June, so they're quite old. The theatre is located a bit away from the main Apple Park campus, so unfortunately, visitors won't get a tour, or at least a glimpse, into the heart of Apple's brand new campus.

The images show the facility while it was still under construction, and they’ve only been reported a mere 10 days before the unveiling of the new iPhones at the facility anyway. According to reports, the Theatre will feature stadium-style seating and seat 1,000. The ground level lobby of the Theatre has been visible since June, when an unauthorised drone flight revealed the glass-walled, circular facility. The walls are said to be 20-feet high and are apparently holding up a 165-feet diameter metallic carbon-fibre roof, reports Apple Insider. The under-construction images don’t reveal much, but they’re better than nothing. We can see images of surfaces covered in plastic, temporary wooden railings and a peek into the backstage area. Neil Cybart’s schematics, however, are far more informative. As can be seen from the sketches, visitors will enter the facility via the ground-level lobby and pass by the exhibition space before entering the theatre, which seems to be positioned under a small hillock. The circular exhibition space will most likely be walled off to prevent visitors from getting a sneak peek at the products to be unveiled before the official unveiling.