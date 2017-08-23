Heathcare startup collaborates with Columbia Asia to provide portable AI-based solutions

Healthcare startup Cardiotrack on Wednesday joined hands with Columbia Asia Hospital here to provide effective and timely Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based diagnostic solutions to help people facing imminent heart problems, the company said in a statement.

As part of this association, Columbia Asia Hospital would use Bengaluru-based Cardiotrack's hand-held AI-powered device to create an ecosystem that can provide preventive cardiac care to people who may not even be aware that they have heart issues.

Cardiotrack claims to capture clinical grade ECG data using cutting-edge technology and ensure data portability through smart devices which will reduce the time lapse between diagnosis and treatment — a life-saver in most cases.

"By joining hands with Columbia Asia, we hope to make Cardiotrack's portable and digitized diagnostic solution accessible to a large number of people," said Ashim Roy, CEO, Cardiotrack.

"This portable device will definitely help increase the number of corporate and outstation camps we conduct, in turn helping us diagnose cardiac risk at an early stage and provide timely solution," added Pratyush Srivastava, General Manager Columbia Asia Hospital.

“At present heart health diagnosis happens only at hospitals or large clinics, it doesn’t happen at the primary health care centers and these centers are often not affordable or accessible,” added Roy talking to Economic Times in a recent report.

With inputs from IANS