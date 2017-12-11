Harman Kardon Allure with Amazon Alexa support launched in India at Rs 22,490; available only for Amazon Prime users

Harman International on Monday introduced its voice-activated speaker, Allure in India for Rs 22,490. The speaker which was unveiled earlier this year at IFA Berlin in August is now available Prime members on Amazon.in.

The Allure provides 360-degree audio while also featuring an ambient light that glows from the top half of the cannister-shaped speaker. The highlight of the Harman Kardon Allure is its capability of using Amazon's voice-based assistant Alexa for an array of hands-free interactions that the assistant can perform. Alexa is capable of playing music, read the news or even make purchases on the Amazon website.

The speaker also gets support for Bluetooth playback from any Bluetooth-based device, be it a smartphone or a portable multimedia player. The Allure also features a four-microphone array which provides better noise-cancellation for Alexa to work optimally.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Chauhan, vice president, Lifestyle Audio Division for Harman India said, "Ever since its launch at IFA, we have seen tremendous interest and demand for the 'Harman Kardon Allure' from our Indian customers."

Harman had in October launched a range of JBL, Harman Kardon and Infinity products in India ranging from Rs 1,119 up to Rs 39,990. The company had also announced at the time that its JBL and Harman Kardon products would be available across 350 of Samsung's key brand stores in the country by the end of 2017.