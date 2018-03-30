Action-camera maker GoPro has launched GoPro HERO camera in the market. The key highlight of the camera is its price of $199 which amounts to Rs 12,942 at the time of writing.

This new camera will be the new entry-level action camera from the company bringing down the price from the previous entry-level option, Hero5 session which was $299. The ‘HERO’ branding refers to the fact that the product is aimed at beginners or hobbyists who don’t want to spend as much on an action camera.

Moving on to what the camera can do, the new HERO does not come with the option to shoot video in 4K resolution. Instead, the users will be limited to 2K (1440p) at 60 FPS along with video stabilisation. The camera can also shoot images at 10 MP resolution with its camera sensor. It packs a 2-inch touch display for operation and boasts the usual waterproof capability up to 30 feet.

Meghan Laffey, SVP of Product at GoPro added, “HERO is a great first GoPro for people looking to share experiences beyond what a phone can capture. HERO makes it easy to share ‘wow’ moments at a price that’s perfect for first-time users.”

Similar to other offerings, it gives users the option to download the photos and videos on their smartphone devices using GoPro app. The company is also offering its GoPro PLUS subscription that includes cloud backup of all the videos and photos shot using the device, replacement of a damaged camera, a 20 percent discount on accessories and more at $4.99 per month. The camera comes with voice control, where users can start or stop the video recording, take a photo, turn off the camera and more.

According to a report by Engadget, GoPro confirmed that this camera will replace Hero5 Session as the entry-level option and Session will not be available on sale on its website.