GoPro drops price of Hero5 Black, Hero5 Session in India; now starts from Rs 18,000

GoPro India has announced some big price cuts for its Hero5 series in India. With the new price cuts in place, the you can now buy a Hero5 series device from as low as Rs 18,000, making it more accessible to the masses than ever before.

The Hero5 Black is now priced at Rs 27,000 which is down from the earlier Rs 38,000 price tag at launch. Next up is the Hero 5 Session that has seen a staggering price cut and will now sell for Rs 18,000 instead of the earlier Rs 29,500, which seemed a bit steep.

Both the GoPro Hero5 Black and the Hero5 Session introduced many first for GoPro including features like voice control, cloud connectivity, GPS and EIS or electronic image stabilization.

The Black and the Session comes with 4K 30fps video recording capabilities and can also record professional quality photo captures.

There Hero5 series of action cameras also connect to the GoPro app, letting users quickly compile their footage automatically in a QuickStory with music and effects. There's also a cloud=based subscription service that allows for easy access to edit and share GoPro content anytime and from anywhere, be it a computer or a smartphone.

You can read our review of the GoPro Hero5 Black here. We also reviewed the Hero5 Session which you can read about here.