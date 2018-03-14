You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google will soon let you use Allo’s web version without the need of your smartphone

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2018 12:18 PM IST

Search and software giant Google is planning to finally allow Allo users to the web version of its messaging app without the need for their smartphones.

Image: Google

Image: Google

This means that the web version can run independently of the smartphone while ensuring that it is not affected by the network state of the smartphone. The independent functioning of the web version of the app has been one of the most requested features for the company after it launched the web version back in August last year.

The way it functions is that the web version of the messaging app wants to ensure that your smartphone is switched on and it is connected to a data network using mobile data or Wi-Fi.

The change in the functionality was announced by the lead engineer of Google Duo on his Twitter handle where he pointed out that the company is “in the process of migrating” their back-end to add support for independent devices.

The tweet did not reveal any more details about when we can expect the support to roll out. But considering that Google is in the process, we can expect the feature to roll out in the coming weeks.

Google Allo is one of the many messaging platforms from the company including Android Messages, Hangouts and Google Voice.


Published Date: Mar 14, 2018 12:18 PM | Updated Date: Mar 14, 2018 12:18 PM


Also See





Top Stories


9 Months: A comprehensive guide to parenting your baby hassle-free


TOP REVIEWS