Search and software giant Google is planning to finally allow Allo users to the web version of its messaging app without the need for their smartphones.

This means that the web version can run independently of the smartphone while ensuring that it is not affected by the network state of the smartphone. The independent functioning of the web version of the app has been one of the most requested features for the company after it launched the web version back in August last year.

The way it functions is that the web version of the messaging app wants to ensure that your smartphone is switched on and it is connected to a data network using mobile data or Wi-Fi.

The change in the functionality was announced by the lead engineer of Google Duo on his Twitter handle where he pointed out that the company is “in the process of migrating” their back-end to add support for independent devices.

Yes, we are in the process of migrating the backend system to support completely independent devices. — Justin Uberti (@juberti) March 8, 2018

The tweet did not reveal any more details about when we can expect the support to roll out. But considering that Google is in the process, we can expect the feature to roll out in the coming weeks.

Google Allo is one of the many messaging platforms from the company including Android Messages, Hangouts and Google Voice.