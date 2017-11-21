Google updates Gboard with default stickers and 40 languages including Japanese

Google has updated its keyboard (Gboard) with a couple of improvements and a new feature. The keyboard that is also available as a third-party keyboard for some smartphones, now comes with default stickers. The company has also increased the language support to 40 languages, including Japanese.

The stickers were available earlier but only when Allo, a chat app by Google, is installed on users device. With the new update, users will be able to use the stickers by default on the Google keyboard. The company also updated the Gboard with custom themes recently.

The company recently collaborated with Emogi to introduce animated stickers on the Gboard. The new collaboration brings more animated conversations on the keyboard. But, it requires to install both the apps on user's smartphone to get the customized animated Emoji on the Google keyboard. The Emogi app has emoji's of Jon Snow of Game of Thrones and the US president Donald Trump as well.

In a recent update,Google added some new features in its iOS app. According to Google, the newest additions for the Gboard iPhone app includes access to Maps and YouTube. The new update makes it easier to share location as well as video content in any messaging app. Tapping the G button on the Gboard app shows tabs for Search, YouTube and Maps. Gboard had recently began supporting Farsi, Arabic and Hebrew and had also announced support for 22 Indic languages on Gboard for Android.