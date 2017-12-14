Google to roll out its voice assitant on tablets, old phones running Android 5.0 and below

Google has announced that it will be rolling its voice assistant on old devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or below and also on tablets. As to why tablets did not have the Google Voice assistant until now is quite a mystery.

Google Assistant Program Manager Maksim Mukha posted on Google's blog, "With the Assistant on tablets, you can you can get help throughout your day — set reminders, add to your shopping list (and see that same list on your phone later), control your smart devices like plugs and lights, ask about the weather and more,".

Countries such as UK, India, Australia, Canada and Singapore have already started to receive the Google Assistant in the English language for mobile devices with Android 5.0 and below. Google Assistant in Spanish is being introduced to US, Mexico and Spain. Other regions receiving the update include Italy, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and Korea.

Tablet users need to wait for the update will be rolling out over the next week, but only for the US and in English language only. Additionally, this update is only available to devices which are running on Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 6.0 Marshmallow.