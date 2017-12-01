Google to remove apps which wrongfully monetise phone lockscreens by placing ads on them

Every now and then, we encounter several apps which try and push out several ads on our lockscreen, making it look cluttered and ugly. Well, you can wave goodbye to those pesky ads as Google has put its foot down and will be working to take down apps that utilize them. Google has stated that the apps which do not adhere to its new Lockscreen Monetization policy would be removed from the Play Store.

So now, apps such as a photo editor or a file explorer cannot place ads on your lockscreen. In other words, ads are to be specifically displayed in the designated working area of the app. So that way, a lockscreen app technically has the right to place ads on your lock screen. So a big applause for Google and well-deserved thumbs down for those annoying ads.

In some other Google-related news, the social media giant on 30 November, launched an app which could help you conserve your mobile data. The app called Datally, understands, controls and saves your mobile data. It tracks data usage in real time and provides feedback on limiting the use of background data.

The Datally app is now available on the Google Play Store free of charge for all devices which are running Android 5.0 and higher.