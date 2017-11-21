Google says it will release a fix to address the issue of buzzing sound in some Pixel 2 devices

Google will soon release a fix for the faint buzzing sound that appears during calls on some Pixel 2 devices.

According to The Verge on Tuesday, a community manager posted a message on the Pixel User Community forum confirming the fix in an upcoming update.

"We're rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call," he posted.

The news came after some users reported the strange sound even after receiving replacement handsets.

Google's flagship Pixel 2 smartphone went on sale in India this month at a starting price of Rs 61,000 for the 64 GB variant. The device comes with 4 GB RAM coupled with 64 GB and 128 GB internal memory. The 128 GB version is available at Rs 70,000.

Pixel 2 sports an aluminium unibody design with a hybrid coating and comes with IP67 water and dust resistance. Pixel 2 runs the latest Android 8 Oreo operating system (OS) and sports 5-inch full HD (1920x1080) AMOLED display.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and 2,700mAh battery.

In terms of camera specs, there is 12MP primary camera with optical and electronic stabilisation and an 8MP selfie camera.

Pixel 2 comes pre-loaded with Google Assistant and a new feature called "Active Edge" that works when the phone is squeezed.