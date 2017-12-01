Google rolls out multitasking feature update for Google Home that allows a user to simultaneously make two requests

Google has rolled out a multitasking feature in its smart home speaker Google Home that makes it possible for the device to accomplish two different tasks at the same time.

"Routines, which are coming to Google Home in the future, will fix this issue by allowing users to group multiple commands together under a custom phrase — not unlike routines on Amazon Alexa," CNET reported late on Thursday.

This addition will essentially let the user bundle two requests into the same sentence instead of having to say one command at a time.

However, the new two-command functionality has not been extended to the Google's AI assistant that accompanies Android smartphones.

Earlier, the tech giant had mentioned at the Pixel 2 launch event that routines will be coming to the Google Home in the future.