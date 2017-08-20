Google Home releases support for Bluetooth devices and can connect to free Spotify accounts

Google has finally announced the support for Bluetooth devices and can connect to free accounts of the music streaming app Spotify on its smart home assistant Google Home. The company updated the information on its Google Home help blog recently. According to a report on Android Police, the Bluetooth support is rolling on firmware version 93937 and is expected to be available for other versions too.

The smart speaker by the company included a Bluetooth chip but the software update for connecting it to audio streaming services has only been recently released by the company. Google had accidently released the Bluetooth update for its Home devices recently.

Google Home was expected to compete with Amazon's Alexa, but frequent problems on the device had pushed it back from its competitor. The device was reported to randomly stop playing music recently.

The home assistant supports multiple users and recognises individual users' voice using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The smart home assistant can also control TV with the help of Chromecast and can control a house if it has a smart home setup. The device is able to sync audio through similar multiple devices.

Other services supported by the device includes Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tuneln and iHeartRadio. These streaming services are available at particular locations depending on the location of the user.

The smart speaker is priced at $129 and is yet to be launched in India.