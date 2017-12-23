Google Play's '12 Days of Play' holiday sale kicks off; expect upto 80 percent discount on games, movie rentals and more

As the year 2017 comes to a close Google Play has announced its 12 Days of Play holiday deals from 22 December to 2 January. There are discounts available for various games, movies, TV Shows and Music alongside various in-app purchases as well.

The offers include a massive 80 percent cut on various games such as Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two, Final Fantasy Tactics: WotL, Clue, Reigns, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Need For Speed Most Wanted, FRAMED 2, and Sonic Jump Pro.

Games like the hugely popular Clash of Clans and Pokemon Go have discounts on in-app purchases. Candy Crush Saga is also featuring a huge offer on its games, such as the option of choosing unlimited lives and massive discounts on gold bars. 8-Ball Pool and Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle are also expected to feature in-app discounts.

In the music department, TuneIn is available on Google Play after a price slash of 40 percent, giving you the chance to listen to music for the entirety of 2018 at a discounted price. Movies on Google Play can now be rented starting for just Rs 20 in the holiday sale while popular Hollywood/Bollywood movies have been discounted by as much as 60 percent.

Apart from this, various e-book such as Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie, Khullam Khulla by Rishi Kapoor, and My Enemy's Enemy by Avinash Paliwal, amongst others, are being offered at a discount of up to 60 percent.