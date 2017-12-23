You are here:
Google Play's '12 Days of Play' holiday sale kicks off; expect upto 80 percent discount on games, movie rentals and more

News-analysis tech2 News Staff Dec, 23 2017 16:08:01 IST

As the year 2017 comes to a close Google Play has announced its 12 Days of Play holiday deals from 22 December to 2 January. There are discounts available for various games, movies, TV Shows and Music alongside various in-app purchases as well.

Clash of Clans.

The offers include a massive 80 percent cut on various games such as Minecraft: Story Mode - Season TwoFinal Fantasy Tactics: WotLClueReignsThe Amazing Spider-Man 2Need For Speed Most WantedFRAMED 2, and Sonic Jump Pro

Games like the hugely popular Clash of Clans and Pokemon Go have discounts on in-app purchases. Candy Crush Saga is also featuring a huge offer on its games, such as the option of choosing unlimited lives and massive discounts on gold bars. 8-Ball Pool and Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle are also expected to feature in-app discounts.

In the music department, TuneIn is available on Google Play after a price slash of 40 percent, giving you the chance to listen to music for the entirety of 2018 at a discounted price. Movies on Google Play can now be rented starting for just Rs 20 in the holiday sale while popular Hollywood/Bollywood movies have been discounted by as much as 60 percent.

Apart from this, various e-book such as Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie, Khullam Khulla by Rishi Kapoor, and My Enemy's Enemy by Avinash Paliwal, amongst others, are being offered at a discount of up to 60 percent.


Published Date: Dec 23, 2017 04:08 pm | Updated Date: Dec 23, 2017 04:08 pm

