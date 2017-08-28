Google Pixel 2 XL to sport a 5.99-inch bezel-less display, say latest leaks

The second generation of Google Pixel devices, to be called Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL, are expected to be launched around 5 October. As the launch date approaches, the rumours around the probable features of the phones are showing up online. The latest rumour has to do with the design decisions of the Google Pixel 2 devices.

According to PhoneArena, apart from the size differences between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the Pixel 2 XL is also expected to sport bezel-less display whereas the Pixel 2 will retain the design language of the first generation Pixel.

Unlike last year, when both the Pixel and Pixel XL were made by HTC, this time around, Google has employed two phone makers. While HTC will continue to make the Pixel 2, the large display Pixel 2 XL will be made by LG.

The Pixel 2 XL is expected to sport a 5.99-inch QHD OLED display and will have a taller bezel-less display. The HTC-made Pixel 2, on the other hand, is expected to sport a 4.97-inch FullHD OLED display with larger bezels. The site also states that audio jack will not be present on the Pixel 2 as well as the Pixel 2 XL.

Earlier this month, there were rumours of a Pixel 2 leak with bezel-less display. Images of what was supposedly the Google Pixel 2 had been leaked by a tipster on GSMArena. They seemed to be an early developer unit. The image partially agreed with previous leaks of renders of the device, which showed the same bezel-less display, but featured dual cameras on the back.

Among the other rumours surrounding the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL include presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chipset. Reputed tipster Evan Blass had tweeted out that Google plans to unveil the highly anticipated Google Pixel 2 smartphone on 5 October. Apart from that it would certainly be running on the latest Android 8.0 or Android Oreo which was launched by Google on 21 August.