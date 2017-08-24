Google Pixel 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC could launch on 5 October

Reputed tipster Evan Blass has tweeted out that Google plans to unveil the highly anticipated Google Pixel 2 smartphone on 5 October, 2017. Blass has earlier provided accurate leaks and details on several smartphone, so his information might be considered irrefutable.

The Pixel 2 has been subjected to various renders and leaks in the past few months. Most of them, point to the fact that the Pixel 2 may become the first smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chipset. Apart from that it would certainly be running on the latest Android 8.0 or Android Oreo which was launched by Google on 21 August.

Much like the original Pixel, which had two variants namely Pixel and Pixel XL, Google is expected to release at least two variants of the Pixel 2 as well. Also concrete evidence has surfaced which suggests that the smaller of the two Pixel devices will be manufactured by HTC and the HTC U11’s Edge Sense feature is will be coming in it.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

Another concept released by DBS designing on YouTube, shows the phone with a bezel less design with a circular fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. There are dual primary cameras placed vertically on the back side of the phone however supposedly live photos leaked by a tipster show no dual-cameras on the back. Also shown was the removal of the audio jack which has allowed for dual speaker grills on the bottom. The full details will only be revealed at the launch of the device.