Google Pixel 2 to most likely come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset

Google Pixel 2 launch is about a month away and there have been rumours flying around that it would be the first smartphone series to house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chipset. Tipster Evan Blass had tweeted that the phones would launch on 5 October and would house Snapdragon 836. But according to a report in Android Police, that is not the case as the Snapdragon 836 does not exist.

Android Police spoke to sources familiar with Qualcomm plans, who have confirmed that there hasn't been a Snapdragon 836 in the works. XDA Developers has also confirmed with sources that the next premium SoC from Qualcomm will not be the Snapdragon 836.

The Google Pixel 2 (to be made by HTC) and the Pixel 2 XL (to be made by LG) will be housing the same chipset that is being seen on current flagship smartphones — Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. According to an FCC filing for Pixel 2, it has been confirmed that the chipset housed inside it would be the Snapdragon 835.

In the past, Qualcomm has released slightly improved versions of its flagship chipsets — as we had seen with the Snapdragon 800 / 801 and last year with the Snapdragon 820 / 821. In fact, Google Pixel had launched last year with the Snapdragon 821 SoC.

Recent rumours have placed the size of the Google Pixel 2 XL at 5.99-inch. According to PhoneArena, apart from the size differences between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the Pixel 2 XL is also expected to sport bezel-less display whereas the Pixel 2 will retain the design language of the first generation Pixel.

Unlike last year, when both the Pixel and Pixel XL were made by HTC, this time around, Google has employed two phone makers. While HTC will continue to make the Pixel 2, the large display Pixel 2 XL will be made by LG.

The Pixel 2 XL is expected to sport a 5.99-inch QHD OLED display and will have a taller bezel-less display. The HTC-made Pixel 2, on the other hand, is expected to sport a 4.97-inch FullHD OLED display with larger bezels. The site also states that audio jack will not be present on the Pixel 2 as well as the Pixel 2 XL.