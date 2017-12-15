Google Pixel 2 now selling for a discounted low price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart: Will OnePlus owners switch?

The festive season has come and gone but then we have the New Year that is fast approaching. While e-commerce giant Flipkart has had plenty of sales in the past year, there is another that’s taking place right now and it could bite into Amazon’s share of the pie.

Flipkart’s ‘New Pinch Days’ sale took off today with plenty of offers for online shoppers and the brand also re-introduced Google’s popular Pixel 2 with the same low price tag like with the earlier ‘Big Billion Days’ sale.

Yes, the Google Pixel 2 is once again retailer at a low price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart and this could possibly be your last chance to buy one.

The etailer has Google’s greatest smartphone offering on sale with a flat discount of Rs 11,000. On this, buyers using a credit card or a debit card from popular banks, will also get an instant discount of Rs 10,000, bringing the official price down to Rs 39,999 from the original Rs 61,000.

But that’s not it. Flipkart is also offering an additional up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange of popular smartphone models. Rubbing it in, the online retail giant will also add an additional Rs 3,000 discount if you bring in the Amazon exclusive OnePlus 3 or 3T model.

It’s indeed easy to conclude that Flipkart is looking to eat into OnePlus and Amazon’s smartphone sales. But with a premium Pixel 2 at such a low price, it’s hard to look the other way even if you have been a OnePlus fan for the past couple of years.

The Google Pixel 2 is the best camera smartphone out there at the moment, with both cameras performing better than anything else in the market right now. The 'smarterphone' uses the power of HDR+, machine learning and PDAF to click super clear selfies using with low noise, in all type of lighting conditions and can even pull out portrait photographs in the same scenarios. And it does all of this using just one camera, instead of the two every other premium flagship smartphone manufacturer offers these days.

With the discounted low price, we can see Google winning over plenty of potential OnePlus 5T (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model) buyers, by offering a superior smartphone that does better in every possible area over the 5T.