Google Pixel 2 concept shows a bezel less screen, no headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor on the back

A concept video of Google Pixel 2 released by DBS designing team on YouTube, shows the phone with a bezel less design with a circular fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. There are dual primary cameras placed vertically on the back side of the phone.

The video shows no audio jack on the phone. The bottom of the phone has a charging point accompanied by two audio speakers on both the side of the charging point.

The specifications mentioned in the video shows a 5.7” QHD+ display with IP68 water and dust resistance screen. The device is powered by a Quad-Core processor with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB Internal Memory. In terms of cameras, the device sports a 7 MP front camera and 12 MP dual rear cameras. The phone has a 38,00 mAh battery with fast charging support.

In a recent leak by Gizmochina, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chipset along with a dual rear camera setup with sensor resolutions of 16 MP and 8 MP. The device is expected to be the smartphone in the market with Android O out of the box. Google is expected to follow an annual launch cycle by releasing the Pixel 2 in October as it did with the Pixel and Pixel XL. We can expect the 2017 flagships to carry a premium price tag.

According to Gizmochina, the phone will be launched in October 2017. The new Google Pixel XL 2 is expected to replace the Google Pixel XL which was released in October last year.