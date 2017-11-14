Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users report ‘visual banding’ effect while trying to capture images under LED lighting

Smartphone buyers who decided to buy the latest flagships from Google, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL took to Google Support forums to report a new problem with the camera.

According to the complaint, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users observed ‘visual banding’ effect when they tried to use the camera to capture videos as well as photos.

This effect was not limited to the primary camera on the back of the devices and extended to the front camera as well. The report stated that images shot ‘will pick up major banding’ while ‘the bands dance’ while trying to capture a video.

According to the report, the user by the name ‘Chazzdjr’, this situation could persist under other environments lit by LED lighting but he could not put it to test in the original post. He uploaded a number of photos in a Google Photos album to showcase the issue. He reaffirmed that both the cameras function without any issue when under normal conditions.

He later updated the post to add that the issue was persistent in any LED-lit environment. Expert at Google Support forum replied stating that ‘the team is aware’ of this issue. Another user by the name 'Keandre Espina' pointed out that the reason this issue was not present in the Original Pixel XL is due to its ‘lower performance in low-light conditions’ where the camera blurred out all the flickers present in the image.

The thing to note here is that this is not the only problem that has been reported by users. Other problems include the screen flashing while unlocking or locking the device, problems with the microphone, unresponsive screen along the edges of the display and display burn-in issue along with muted colours.