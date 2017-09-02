Google Nexus 6P expected to get Android Oreo update on 11 september

According to an OS Upgrade list on Canadian website Rogers, the Huawei Google Nexus 6P is expected to get the Android Oreo update on 11 September.

The website has also listed the names of the phones that currently run on the Android Oreo. Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL recently received the update. The website also mentions that the date might change too.

Good news! #AndroidOreo superpowers have begun rolling out to Nexus & Pixel devices. Open Wonder with new features: https://t.co/VWJ9PSIWZP pic.twitter.com/CVQyy19VSY — Nexus (@googlenexus) August 31, 2017

Google also announced the roll out of the Android Oreo on the Nexus and Pixel devices in a tweet on the official Twitter handle. The twitter handle, in a previous tweet, mentioned the rolling out of the latest Android OS for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C tablet, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Nexus Player.

#AndroidOreo will start rolling out in phases soon to Pixel & Pixel XL phones, the Pixel C tablet, & the Nexus 5X, 6P & Nexus Player. 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/xhQ7JApR07 — Android (@Android) August 21, 2017

There is no official update on the date of the Android OS coming to Nexus devices.

Android Oreo (8.0) features an ultra power saving mode, centralised media control, fingerprint-based user auto-switching, one-handed mode and a list showing the usage of the battery by different apps on the device. The new OS comes with much more, but these are just few of the attracting features that might attract the attention of users.

Google Launched the Nexus 6P in 2015. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch WQHD AMOLED display with a 2560x1440 resolution. It has a 2 GHz octa core processor and a 3,450 mAh battery. The device originally launched with a price tag of Rs 39,990 in India.