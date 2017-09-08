Google may have to settle for a Snapdragon 835 on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Just like last year, many would expect Google to launch its new Pixel smartphones this year with a new chipset inside, one that is usually ahead of everyone else in market. However, news coming from tipster Evan Blass, seems to point the other way.

According to a recent tweet from the tipster, Google will not get access to Qualcomm's fastest chipset this year. Turns out that Qualcomm has been forced to delay the new Snapdragon 836 chipset until the start of next year for various reasons. Additionally, Blass also claims through a credible source, that Google was made aware that such a crisis could happen. So it may have prepared for alternatives in advance, meaning that 15 October launch should not get postponed.

This means that both the Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL, will pack in chipsets that are not so special because every other Android manufacturer has already been using it in their smartphone flagships over the past couple of months.

So, 836: QCT had told GOOG to expect it, but then delayed it until early next year (tho perhaps under diff branding), forcing Pixels to 835. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 8, 2017

Still then, everyone knows that with the Pixel, hardware is just half as important as software. Expect the Pixel 2 lineup to feature Android Oreo and also some new camera software that should blow away our minds, like the first Pixel did. And it has to, since Google's offerings are priced shockingly high for what they offer in terms of hardware.