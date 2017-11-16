Google Maps updated with a new look and features that sync Calendar and Mail to Maps

Google has update Maps with new features. Google Maps will now show new updates happening around a user including closing of a road, opening and closing time of a business and local events.

The web mapping service will be synced with mail and Google Calendar. Google Maps will show the places scheduled on the calendar and will also show the location of a confirmed reservations from your mail.

According to a blog post by Liz Hunt, product manager at Google Maps, users will also be able to add a restaurant in the 'want to go' list and that too will be reflected on the maps.

Hunt in the blog post said that they are bringing a new look to the Maps and have updated 'the driving, navigation, transit and explore maps to better highlight the information most relevant to each experience'. The colour scheme of the navigation platform has been updated too and Google has provided a list of images with icons and colour combinations to make users familiar with the new changes.

Google Maps comes with a unique colourful icon for cafe, church, museum and other commonly recognised places. Hunt also mentioned that the updates will come in the next few weeks on all products including Assistant, Search, Earth, and Android Auto.

Google recently added a feature to let you share the list of your favourite locations to other users. The new feature is available on both smartphones and desktop. It will be interesting to see whether the new update makes Maps more cluttered or useful.