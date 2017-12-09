Google Maps now supports picture-in-picture, alert pop-up for e-vehicles and more in the new update

Google Maps' new update will be supporting picture-in-picture (PiP) functionality along with some other new features.

According to a report if you have updated your Google Maps to the latest update, which is 9.68, then the app will allow you to open Maps in PiP mode. To get rid of the PiP mode just drag the window down to the bottom of the screen.

The report, by Android Headlines, claims that another new feature has been introduced in the update and it is specifically for owners of electric cars. An alert will pop up when you are out of range of a recharging station or when you try to enter a location on the map for navigation that is too far away from a recharge station. The report by Android Headlines claims that it isn't clear if the alert system will work for regular cars as well or not.

The report claims that even the directions are getting a toggle between regular routes and preferred routes. What this means is that Maps will suggest some routes that are based your location history. If you take a specific route to go somewhere quite often, then you can toggle maps to show you that route rather than its recommended route.

Also, Indoor Maps are now also a little easier to find as they will be displayed on the location's details page (if the location has indoor maps).