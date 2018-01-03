Google to partner with Indian smartphone makers to launch Android Go running phones at Rs 2,000; Micromax device expected by Jan-end

Google is planning to launch a smartphone priced around Rs 2,000 in India. The device will run on the customised operating system called as Android Oreo Go which is meant for entry-level smartphones.

Mobile devices are expected to be launched based on the Oreo Go OS by various manufacturers. According to FactorDaily Google has partnered with various companies including Micromax, Intex, Lava, Karbonn to launch the devices based on the Go edition of the Android Oreo.

Micromax is expected to launch a device based on Android Go OS by the end of January.

This move by Google is addressed to tap the growing internet users in the country. The phone will come with Google apps including Maps, YouTube, Gmail among others. The phones will come with less than 1 GB RAM.

Google recently launched the Google Maps Go app in India. The app has been made for Android smartphones with less than 1 GB RAM. A lighter version for YouTube, YouTube Go is already available on the Google Play Store.

MediaTek, a semiconductor company, that also manufactures chipset for mobile devices, announced that chipset supporting Android Oreo Go will be available globally from 2018.