Google is offering six months of free Netflix on buying select Chromebooks

Google is currently offering six months worth of Netflix on purchase of a Samsung Chromebook Plus, a Chromebook Pro, or a Google Pixelbook.

Those who already have these Chromebooks can also redeem the offer which ends on December 31.

Conditions do apply, though. For one, you will be limited to a mid-tier plan which gives you the ability to stream the service on two screens at a time, 9to5google.com reported.

Redeeming the offer will give the Chromebook owners HD video and access to download on compatible devices.

Unlike traditional computers, Chromebook updates automatically to prevent slow down over time.

As these devices are automatically kept up to date, the Chromebook owners also do not have to worry about installing the latest virus protection.