Google introduces Twitter-like trending feature and Instant Answers to its iOS app

In an updated version, Google has introduced Twitter-like trending features section in the search engine’s search bar, where as soon as the user clicks on the search bar, a list of trending topics appear. TechCrunch reports that these are usually location-based.

To keep their users updated, Google has introduced this feature so users can be updated about trending topics. When a similar feature was originally unveiled for Android, users criticised it for throwing up irrelevant search results. When released, it did not have an option of turning off the trending feature. In a Google thread, an expert updated that keeping the user feedback in mind, Google now gives an option to turn off the trending feature.

This feature is now a part of the Google app, not just Android. It can be turned off in the settings section. Not only this, it also provides answers to questions like ‘how tall is Eiffel Tower in feet?’ using the Google Knowledge Graph it gives Instant answers.

Quite like Twitter, where everyone gets updated about the happenings of the world, Google seems to be stepping into that zone.

Strangely enough, this is currently available only on the iOS app and is not available for Android users. It also awaits to be rolled out fully.

In fact, recently, Google introduced another feature. Google recently announced that it would update its Home virtual assistant with Bluetooth audio support, but the update has accidentally begun to roll out silently to some Home owners, the media reported.