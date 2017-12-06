Google improves featured snippets and knowledge panels in Search; adds suggested content for expansive research

Google, similar to its approach to other key apps, has always attempted to add new features to make Search do more.

Having added the 'related searches' feature almost a decade ago, Search today is able to do much more than it was originally catered towards. The company has now announced another set of small additions to improve the search experience.

The new additions to Search this time around are three-fold. Product Manager, Micheal Galvez in a blog post states that these three additions include expansive Featured Snippets, improved Knowledge Panels and a welcome addition to suggested content as one searches for a topic.

Snippets which are algorithmically generated highlights of popular content aims to answer questions and queries from what's already available on the web. The feature already exists on search is now made more expansive with detailed answers to queries along with relevant images and related topics. Similarly, Knowledge Panels have also been updated to show related content, which was absent earlier.

Suggested content is also being rolled into Search with a more expansive selection of topics that could easily draw the user into a loop. This would be ideal for individuals searching for a personality or researching on a topic.

While the changes are small and revolve mostly around relevant and related searches, Google aims to constant improve Search without compromising on the core functionality. In mid-November, Google added a number of tools that make the process of looking out for jobs in the US simpler.