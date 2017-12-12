Google Home Max smart home speakers available in the US for $399, just in time for Christmas

The Google Home Max, which was announced along with the Google Home Mini at the Made By Google event in October this year, is available just in time for Christmas. The Google Home range of devices are smarthome speakers in an emerging category that includes the Amazon Echo powered by Alexa, Microsoft's Invoke powered by Cortana, and the upcoming HomePod by Apple powered by Siri. According to Gartner, the category is expected to expand to a $2.1 billion market by 2020.

One of the most interesting features in the Google Home Max is that the AI integrated with the speaker balances out the sound taking into consideration the environment. Speakers placed in the middle of the room, outdoor, or against the wall all sound different because of the way the sound waves interact with the surrounding surfaces. The Google Home Max automatically tunes itself in real-time to provide a balanced sound no matter where it is located. The balancing occurs continuously, and the technology works even when a user is moving the speaker from one spot to another. Two Google Home Max speakers can be paired in a stereo configuration.

The Google Home Max delivers a premium audio experience with two 4.5-inch high excursion woofers that are together twenty times more powerful than the Google Home. The speaker provides access to popular music streaming services such as Spotify, Play Music and Pandora. Users can cast to the speakers from their Android smartphones through the built-in Chromecast. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The Google Home Max supports voice commands for interfacing with all the supported music streaming services. Users can request particular playlists on Spotify, adjust the volume, or ask Google Assistant to play a song even if the users remember only a portion of the lyrics.

The far field microphone on the device allows Google Home Max to pick up voice commands from distant corners of the room. Users can also interface with other connected smart home devices through voice commands on the Google Home Max. Supported IoT devices include products by Nest, Philips, LG, Wemo, Logitech, Honeywell, D-Link and Hive.

A single Google Home Max speaker is available for $399 on the Google Store, as well as online storefronts of Verizon, Best Buy and Walmart. A few Verizon retail outlets will also be having the Google Home Max in stock, and the speakers will be available in pop up Made By Google stores in New York and Los Angeles. India launch dates have not been announced yet.