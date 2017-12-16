Google Chrome 64 Beta adds HDR support on Windows 10, improved security and site-wide audio muting capabilities

Google Chrome 64 Beta has arrived and brings with it a handful of interesting new features.

For a start, the browser now supports site-wide audio muting, a setting that will let you mute an entire site rather than a specific tab. This will be very useful for those pesky sites that have auto-playing audio ads in every page.

Speaking of ads, an improved pop-up blocker will now better handle unwanted pop-ups, and malicious auto-redirects will also be disabled. Third-party content in iframes will no longer be visible unless a user interacts with it.

The browser will better support native notification centres as well, this includes those in Windows 10 and Linux. As 9to5Google notes, the feature is already supported in macOS.

Interestingly, the beta browser will detect when Windows 10 is in HDR mode (high-dynamic range) and will automatically render HDR-ready video content if supported. Obviously, you’ll need a compatible display and accompanying hardware for this to work, but this is certainly good news for those of you who have HDR TVs and displays.

Another feature is the inclusion of split-view multitasking for tablets and, according to 9to5Google, a “Resize Observer API” that will help developers test and build more responsive sites.