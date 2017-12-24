Google celebrates playback singer Mohammed Rafi’s 93rd birthday with its doodle

Google is celebrating the 93rd birthday of the legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi with its Google Doodle. In a detailed post, Google outlines Rafi’s life right from when he was named “a little boy named Pheeko” to Mohammed Rafi.

The doodle was made by Sajid Shaikh, a Mumbai-based illustrator depicting the infamous picture of Rafi recording music with wired headphones and a microphone with the music notes in his left hand. The doodle also includes a still from Rafi’s hit song ‘Chala Bhi Aa Aaja Rasiya’ from the drama ‘Man Ki Aankhen (1970)’.

This still shows Dharmendra and Waheeda as part of the sketch. It is also likely that the still could be from another of Rafi’s song ‘Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai’ from ‘Loafer (1973)’ with Dharmendra and Mumtaz. The uncertainty is because of the similar poses used while shooting romantic songs in Bollywood in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Rafi started from humming songs while working at a barber's shop run by his relative to training under Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan. Rafi has about “five thousand songs to his credit” across a number of music genres from romance to classical music, rock and roll to ballads in languages ranging from Hindi to Arabic, English, Persian, Creole, Sinhalese, and Dutch.

The post also mentions how Rafi won his first Filmfare award in 1960 for ‘Chaudhvi Ka Chand’ and later the National Award for the song ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’. The government of India awarded him with a Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India for his contribution in the field of music.