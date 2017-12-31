Google celebrates New Year’s eve is its latest doodle; penguins are back and how

Google has posted a new doodle to celebrate the New Year’s Eve as part of the holiday season for 2017.

This doodle is the third in a doodle series that Google has created to celebrate the holiday season. Similar to the previous two doodles, this new doodle features penguins and other birds to celebrate the upcoming new year.

The company posted some details about the doodle pointing out how “our feathery friends” are entering “in the new year with sparklers in hand” to signify celebration. The post goes on to tell us how the birds are recollecting all the memories they created during the get-together. This is not the last doodle from the series as Google pointed out that they will post a new doodle tomorrow as penguins celebrate “a new day in a new year.”

The doodle recaps all the past doodles along with the new doodle. The last part of the doodle marks 18, 25, and 31 December 2017 on presents that have been opened, all the dates when Google posted a doodle. It also marks 1 January 2018, a considerable larger present that remains unopened. The doodle is visible to most of the countries across the globe except Russia and parts of middle-east Asia.