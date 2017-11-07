Google Assistant to recognise the song playing near you; new update rolling out to enable the feature

If you have Google Assistant in your smartphone, your virtual secretary can now tell you which song is playing near you — in a bar, a restaurant or at home.

The new update is now rolling out to all Android devices that enable Google Assistant.

After calling Google Assistant, you can ask "what song is this?" or "what song is playing?", and the Assistant will pull up a card for you with the name of the song, the artist and lyrics, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

The card will also have links to YouTube, Google Play Music and Spotify streaming links of the song as well as an embedded link to search the song on Google.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices can passively listen in to music around you and identify the song on the screen.

"But that song identification only kicks in after about a minute of listening and only works on popular songs," the report added.

The new update will help all users who have access to Google Assistant.