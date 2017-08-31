Google Assistant to be offered on more newer speakers and electronic appliances

Google has announced a slew of products which could function with the help of a Google Assistant on them. These devices include speakers from different manufacturers as well as electronic appliances.

Announced at this year’s IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung), a consumer electronics and home appliances trade show, hosted in Berlin, the US tech giant said that some of the products will either have a built-in Assistant or can work via a digital assistant.

Apart from its native speaker, the Google Home, Google Assistant would be available in speakers such as Zolo Mojo by Anker, TicHome Mini by Mobvoi and GA10 by Panasonic.

From letting you keep up with your calendar schedules to controlling the lights in your home, Assistant can distinguish between the voice of the user and that of someone else. Moreover, it will be more sensitive to understanding language through natural language processing, and speech recognition.

Apart from this, with the help of a built-in Assistant, the user can give commands like washing clothes to a washing machine. Later this year, according to GSMArena, LG is going to be the first appliance which can be controlled via an Assistant.

Currently, Google Assistant works with home automation manufacturers like Honeywell, Netatmo, TP-Link and Wemo.

According to reports, at this year’s IFA, artificial intelligence will play a major role. Since smartphones and digital assistants are already pervasive in our lives, they are set to become more intuitive and play a bigger role in our homes, observers said. This year's IFA is from 1 September to 6 September.

Google is yet to announce a host of other products which are soon to be enabled with the Google Assistant.