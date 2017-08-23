Google Assistant powered headphones codenamed Bisto are in the works, reveals APK teardown

Google Assistant, the virtual assistant that is seen on the Pixel phones, could most likely be powering a headphone soon, if speculation is to be believed. According to a report in 9t05Google, the Google app version 7.10 APK teardown hints at the presence of Bisto, a codename for headphones that will run Google Assistant.

The Bisto codename first made its appearance in April on beta version of the Google app (v7.0). It was speculated to be a portable audio device. But in the latest version, there is a string of code that hints that the Bisto codename could be referring to Google Assistant supporting headphones.

<string name=”bisto_magic_pairing_assistant_prop_text”>”Your headphones have the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal Google, always ready to help.”</string>

From the string above, it looks like users can ask the headphones questions through its microphone section and get the answers through the Bisto headphones. Google will also provide alerts. Users will also be able to respond to notifications using voice commands. Along with this, the headphones are expected to come with a dedicated button for the Google Assistant.

Digging deeper into the code, there is a line which says, "To hear them, press the Google Assistant button. Press the Google Assistant button. To hear them, press and hold the top button. Press and hold the top button."

<string name=”expand_bundle4_1″>To hear them, press the Google Assistant button.</string> <string name=”expand_bundle4_2″>Press the Google Assistant button.</string> <string name=”expand_bundle_1″>To hear them, press and hold the top button.</string> <string name=”expand_bundle_2″>Press and hold the top button.</string>

Apart from this, there is also some troubleshooting related information, which indicates to the user to visit the Help Centre. The code also talks about updation of the Bisto firmware, updating the fixes and more.

Google hasn't officially announced anything on the matter and there is no official date as to when the Bisto headphones will be released.

According to GizmoChina, the Google Assistant enabled Bisto headphones could run on Android Wear. Considering the Google Pixel 2 smartphones are expected in October, and there are rumours of a mini Google Home and a Chromebook Pixel also launching on the same day, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine that Bisto would also be announced at the same time.