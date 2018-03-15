On 15 March, Google announced the launch of Google Assistant in Hindi. It is rolling out for devices running Android 6.0 or later and support for Android 5.0 Lollipop, Android Oreo Go and iOS 9.1 and above is on the way.

To set the Google Assistant in Hindi, the user has to set their device language in Hindi and update their Google Search app as well.

This new feature will help the user to set alarms, reminders, directions and give other instructions in Hindi.

Purvi Shah, Technical Program Manager, Assistant said “The Google Assistant is truly Indian, it’s your helpful dost that speaks our language and understands the things you care about, from finding biryani recipes, to pulling up the latest cricket score, or finding directions to the nearest ATM. In order to make it even more useful to Indians over time, developers and businesses can now build Actions for the Hindi Assistant through the developer platform Actions on Google. Once an action is built, you can just say “Ok Google, talk to'' and access the service or content straight through your Google Assistant.”

Some of the common questions and instructions that the Google Assistant can take for instance are,

Cricket ka score kya hain?

Dadar tak pahunchne me kitna samay lagega?

Google Assistant was supposed to go multilingual by the end of 2018 and more importantly was supposed to introduce Hindi as well. But clearly, the feature has arrived way ahead of the scheduled time.