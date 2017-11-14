Google Assistant comes with a broadcast update for Google Home; includes a dinner bell

A new Google Assistant broadcast update has arrived on the Google Home, which makes the purpose of a home device as it should be. This rollout is specific to countries like the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

Users with Google Assistant can now send broadcasts, a message to people who have the Assistant in their Google Home through the Google Assistant on their phones.

This means a user who is not at home can send reminders to people with the help of Google Assistant which in turn is broadcast via the Home. Else, if you have multiple Google Home devices in your house, you can broadcast one message to all these Home devices. This helps when you want everyone in the house to assemble for a common event such as dinner time. Related to this, Google Assistant brings a new feature which rings a dinner bell when you broadcast, "Ok Google, broadcast it’s dinner time."

It can be useful for the everyday routine of waking up on time or eating dinner.

Thus, it is easier to bring people together in the same house. One can also let the concerned people know if they are on their way by speaking to the Google Assistant on their phones. This will transmit the message to the user on their Google Home.

The user must have Google Assistant on their phones and at least one Google Home device.

However, it must be noted that the Google Assistant used in all the devices is linked to the same account. This works on both Google Home and Google Mini.

Currently, the broadcast feature is only available in English and is expected to come in more languages soon. The broadcasting feature will be soon released in Google Assistants of both Google Home and the phone.

At this year's MadebyGoogle hardware event, Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max were released. These devices include the capability to recognise voice and customise the experience of users.