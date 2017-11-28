GoDaddy partners with e-commerce firm Shopmatic to help its customers build a global online presence

Global web-hosting and Cloud company GoDaddy and Singapore-based e-commerce firm Shopmatic on 28 November announced a strategic partnership where GoDaddy customers will connect their domain names to Shopmatic's webstore to build a global online presence.

Similarly, Shopmatic customers will be able to view and purchase .net and .org domain names from GoDaddy, the company said in a statement.

"Our strategic partnership with Shopmatic will provide merchants with a unique online address befitting their brand, thereby increasing their visibility with their customers," said Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India.

The alliance will allow Shopmatic merchants direct customers to an existing website, blog, marketplace or any social media profile with a single click.

"Shopmatic customers will continue enjoying the benefits of being enlisted on our platform on the back of an ecosystem that fosters their business growth," added Anurag Avula, CEO of Shopmatic.

Shopmatic has recently signed deals with global online payments giant PayPal and domestic payments solution provider Citrus Pay (PayU) to enable its merchants expand their sales across the globe.

On the logistics front, Shopmatic has made strategic partnerships with local and global logistics players like Delhivery and Aramex.

GoDaddy has more than 17 million customers worldwide and more than 71 million domain names under management.