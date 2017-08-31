Global Cloud Xchange announces partnership with P&O Maritime for expansion

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) on Thursday announced that it will be extending its partnership with P&O Maritime, a fully-owned subsidiary of Dubai-based DP World, by adding more sites to the latter's expansive Global WAN which is maintained by GCX.

GCX is a subsidiary of Reliance Communications.

"18 months ago, we had a mix of local Internet services that were becoming unmanageable; and our increased network workloads suffered from inconsistent latencies and network performance issues. With the new GCX WAN, we have a fast, low-latency, reliable and secure worldwide WAN, fully managed by GCX teams. It is doing everything that GCX said it would do, and more," said Steven Weingartner, Infrastructure & Communications Manager at P&O Maritime.

"Cloud X Fusion, part of our innovative Cloud solutions portfolio, helps customers connect their networks to providers like AWS & Microsoft Azure via reliable and secure private connectivity almost anywhere around the world," said Dave Pearson, Managing Director, GCX Australia & New Zealand.

"We also recently introduced Cloud X WAN, a complementary fully-managed SD WAN service offering zero-touch provisioning, enhanced MPLS-class VPN connectivity for Enterprises on the GCX-proprietary Cloud X Platform." he added.

At present, P&O Maritime uses GCX services for a fully managed end-to-end Hybrid Network Solution that connects many worldwide P&O Maritime sites. A large number of these are located in regions with a difficult telecommunications environment-such as Mozambique, Argentina and Paraguay, the company statement said.

Soon, P&O Maritime would be expanding this network relationship, initially in Papua New Guinea, followed by more locations throughout Europe and the United Arab Emirates in 2018, keeping pace with the rapid growth in P&O's business.