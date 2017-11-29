Glaring security flaw in macOS High Sierra can give anyone full access to your Mac

A major bug in macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 and the current beta version (10.13.2) lets anyone get administrator privileges on your Mac without needing a password.

Administrator privileges essentially allow a user to do anything they want with a Mac. This includes the changing of settings, installing any and all types of programs, adding and removing users, etc. Think of it as leaving your front door unlocked.

Any user can simply head to the Users and Groups section of System Preferences, click the lock icon to make changes and type in “root” as the username. You then click on the password field and hit Unlock. You now have admin privileges on the Mac.

The bug can also be exploited to get into a locked Mac.

Speaking to MacRumours, an Apple spokesperson has acknowledged the bug and stated that a patch is being worked on. The spokesperson also suggested a temporary fix for the issue.