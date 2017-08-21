Gionee X1 with 5 inch IPS display, 8MP rear and front cameras launched in India, priced at Rs 8,999

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Gionee launched Gionee X1 in India on 21 August. The device is priced at priced at Rs 8,999. The smartphone features a 5 inch HD IPS display, fingerprint sensor and 8 MP rear and front camera on the device.

The Gionee X1 is powered by 1.3 GHz Quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor and comes with three card slots. The card slots can accommodate two sim cards and a micro-SD card. The external memory of the phone can be extended up to 256 GB.

The smartphone supports 2G, 3G and 4G (VOLTE) connections. The device has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory.

Director of Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India, Alok Shrivastava said, "Gionee has always been committed to amaze its customers with premium quality products at attractive prices. Continuing this philosophy, we are delighted to introduce the all new X1 which will surely be a delight for the users. We are confident that the new line of products which we plan to launch soon will not only impress our customers in terms of the prices but also with their striking features and premium quality."

The company brings pre-loaded Amigo 4.0 user interface (UI) based on Android Nougat 7.0. Gionee X1 will be available in two color variants Black and Gold.

The company has partnered with Airtel and Paytm to offer data packs and Cashback offer to the phone costumers. A smartphone buyer with Airtel (new or existing) connection will get additional 10 GB data per month on the next six successive recharges and will also get 2 Paytm Cashback Vouchers Codes that can be redeemed by shopping on the Paytm store. The cashback of Rs 250 is only valid on the shopping of Rs 350 and above.