Gionee to announce M7 Power, a FullView display phone, on 28 September

It seems the trend for bezel-less displays is catching on as Gionee plans on announcing its own FullView display phone called M7 Power on 28 September in Thailand. The source of this information are the four new teasers unveiled by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

The teasers show that the M7 power will have very few bezels on the top and bottom and minuscule bezels on the sides. The teaser shows no space for either navigation buttons nor a finger print sensor which means that the phone will have the sensor most probably on the back and on-screen navigation buttons.

The phone's display sports the 18:9 aspect ratio which is associated with FullView display phones like the LG Q6.

Apart from this a report by AndroidPure stated that the Gionee M7 was also recently spotted on popular benchmarking site GFXBench revealing a number of key specifications about the phone.

The Gionee M7 is expected to sport a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080p, powered by a 2.3 GHz MediaTek MT6758 processor underneath. The M7 will also come with a healthy 6 GB of RAM onboard along with 64 GB of storage.

The primary camera is expected to be a 15 MP sensor capable of shooting 4K video as well. A second sensor has not been mentioned contrary to the implications made from the teaser. The front camera, on the other hand, is said to be a 7 MP shooter. The phone was spotted running Android Nougat 7.1.1 which should make its way to the final device.